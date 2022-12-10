Woodline Partners LP Has $17.55 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

About Tower Semiconductor

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.