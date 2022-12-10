Woodline Partners LP Invests $14.61 Million in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 3.25% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,927,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 337,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MRSN opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

