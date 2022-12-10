Woodline Partners LP Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,873. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

