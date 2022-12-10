Woodline Partners LP Raises Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,117 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.14% of PROS worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,053,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 6,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 114,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,167,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRO opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

