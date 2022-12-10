Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 666,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.21% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

