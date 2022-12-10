Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 12.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Workday worth $335,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,109. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $284.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

