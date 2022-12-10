Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 50,376 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.