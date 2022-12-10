Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 183,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

