Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351,733 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

