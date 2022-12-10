Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,847 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

