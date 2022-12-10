Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,634 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.