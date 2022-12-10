Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 10,727 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.04.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

