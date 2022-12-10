Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $288.62 or 0.01682326 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $36.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,816,513 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

