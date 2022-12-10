Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises about 6.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Xperi by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xperi Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

