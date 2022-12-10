XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,069.11

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $50.09 million and approximately $214,069.11 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,781,183 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

