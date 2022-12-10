yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches Market Cap of $253.33 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $253.33 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,914.57 or 0.40224912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.