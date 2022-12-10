Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $153.39 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

