Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 293,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,379,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

