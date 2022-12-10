Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $16.99 Million Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,757 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,771 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.