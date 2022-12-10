Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

