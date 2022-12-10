Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 158.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWJ stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

