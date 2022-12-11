2,889 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

