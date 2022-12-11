3,000 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Impinj by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Impinj by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,200.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,076 shares of company stock valued at $58,386,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Impinj stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.29. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $129.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.