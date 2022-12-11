5,106 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aramark by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aramark by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 383,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.