5,283 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

