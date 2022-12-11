66,633 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Q2 comprises approximately 0.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after buying an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Q2 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q2 Profile

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

