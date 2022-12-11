75,000 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. International Game Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.