818 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

