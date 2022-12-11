AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.