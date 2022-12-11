AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7,154.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.71 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

