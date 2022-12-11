ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $61.04 million and $24,916.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00047984 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00240531 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00070234 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,218.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

