Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €27.40 ($28.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accor from €28.10 ($29.58) to €28.50 ($30.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

