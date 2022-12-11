Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI opened at $11.10 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

