Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $46.41 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

