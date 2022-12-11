Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.