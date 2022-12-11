Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $22,191,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

VAC stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

