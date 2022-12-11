Adams Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,016 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up 0.4% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $805,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

