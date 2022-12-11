ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.