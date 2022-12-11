Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,971 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Kilroy Realty worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,394,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 208.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 952.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,039,000 after acquiring an additional 640,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $40.14 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.