Adelante Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 921,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000. Veris Residential makes up about 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Veris Residential stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

