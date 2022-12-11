Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,466 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 2.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

