Adelante Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $76,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

