Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 52,039 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,039 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,568,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.5 %

JLL opened at $161.01 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.