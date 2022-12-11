Adshares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $682,333.21 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00007880 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $46.30 million and approximately $682,333.21 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,238 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.