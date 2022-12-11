Advisory Research Inc. Buys 770 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

