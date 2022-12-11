Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373,297 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

