Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,926,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,716,000. Enerplus makes up about 3.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.26% of Enerplus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

