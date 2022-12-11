Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

