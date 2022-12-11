Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 32,016 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Xometry worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Xometry by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xometry by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,950.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,759,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.