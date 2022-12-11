Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $59.68 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.
PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
